Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

8 passengers on ANA aircraft fall sick after smoke fills cabin

0 Comments
CHIBA

Over 100 passengers on an All Nippon Airways Co flight bound for Hong Kong were evacuated from the plane at Narita airport and eight of them fell sick Monday after smoke filled the cabin, officials of the airline and the airport said.

The trouble occurred at around 9:45 a.m. on a Boeing 767 aircraft with around 140 passengers and crew on board shortly before the plane's takeoff, they said.

According to the airline known as ANA, oil from the aircraft's auxiliary power unit was sucked into the cabin through the air conditioner ducts after it had vaporized.

While the cause of the leak has still not been determined, no fire occurred, ANA said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel