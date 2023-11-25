8-year-old boy drowns after falling into sea while parents are fishing in Tokushima

An 8-year-old boy drowned after falling into the sea while he was with his parents who were fishing in Anan, Tokushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at a breakwater, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy’s parents were both fishing at the time. His mother told police she took her eyes off him for a minute and that when she looked for him, he had gone.

Police said the boy apparently fell into the sea from the breakwater. His body was retrieved from the sea and he was taken to hospital where he died at around 2:30 p.m.

© Japan Today