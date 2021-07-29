8-year-old boy suffers fractured skull after being hit by mini-truck while returning home

An 8-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle on his way home from rajio taiso (radio calisthenics), an exercise routine performed to music that is typically done with groups in a park.
According to the police and the fire department, the accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Yokote City, Akita Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported A mini-truck driven by a 73-year-old male company employee was traveling along a prefectural road when it hit the boy who was crossing the street. The child was rushed to hospital and remained in a serious condition on Thursday.
Police said the boy was heading home after attending the early morning radio calisthenics program during his summer vacation. He was crossing the street alone when the accident occurred.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
Hollytree
Really hope he will be ok.
Droll Quarry
I'm sure the consensus will be that it is the older drives fault, drag him out and rip up his drives license. BUT, in a country where there are few sidewalks and kids have no fear of traffic there needs to be more emphasis placed on continual training and safety training for the children. Kids here know drivers will try every thing possible to avoid hitting them and thus push their luck to the limit as a game of chicken with cars.
yokohamarides
This windshield perspective victim blaming is disgusting.
Eppee
I am surprised to read that, we don't live in the same Japan. I find the drivers (in big cities at least) pretty fearless, and their respect of pedestrian crossings at at best anecdotic. How many times I've been close to being killed by a cab driver...
El Rata
Poor kid I wish And of course, the perpetrator had to be a grandpa behind the wheel. People over the age of 60 shouldn't be driving, period.
El Rata
*I wish him a speedy recovery
N.M.
A 8-year old kid should not walk alone so early in the morning. Parents are irresponsible.
letsberealistic
The myth that Japanese children go home by themselves because Japanese streets are safe and children are encouraged to be independent needs to be addressed.
Neither of these things are true. Streets in Japan (especially major urban areas) are inherently unsafe for children due to cycles on footpaths and a lack of separate footpaths from traffic. Not to mention, children are occasionally accosted and/or molested,
** (my sister-in-law was molested on her way home from school as a child in Tokyo - she never reported it even to her parents which I suspect is not an uncommon occurrence given the problem with child sexualisation in the media and rife sexual molestation on public transport).
James
Difficult to say who is at fault here. I have experienced both reckless driving and pedestrians crossing the street in front of me without even looking while on my bicycle. Even had mothers riding their bicycles with their children in the back on the wrong side of the road coming directly in my path.