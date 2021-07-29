8-year-old boy suffers fractured skull after being hit by mini-truck while returning home

An 8-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle on his way home from rajio taiso (radio calisthenics), an exercise routine performed to music that is typically done with groups in a park.

According to the police and the fire department, the accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Yokote City, Akita Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported A mini-truck driven by a 73-year-old male company employee was traveling along a prefectural road when it hit the boy who was crossing the street. The child was rushed to hospital and remained in a serious condition on Thursday.

Police said the boy was heading home after attending the early morning radio calisthenics program during his summer vacation. He was crossing the street alone when the accident occurred.

