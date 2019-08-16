Newsletter Signup Register / Login
8-year-old girl drowns in Toshimaen pool

TOKYO

An eight-year-old girl drowned after apparently getting trapped under an inflatable float in a pool at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward on Thursday.

The body of Yuka Morimoto was found by lifeguards under the float during a routine inspection at around 2 p.m., park officials said. At the time, she had been playing in the Fuwa Fuwa Water Land section of the amusement park and seven lifeguards were on duty, watching the pool.

The floats are part of an attraction, called “Big Island” and can be walked on. The deepest part of the pool is 1.9 meters.

Morimoto, who came to the pool for the day from Saitama Prefecture with her parents and young sister, was wearing a life jacket which is required of all people entering the pool. Police suspect she got stuck under the equipment and was unable to surface.

At the time of the accident, there were about 3,800 people at the pool. Park officials said all pools were closed Friday while investigations continued. They will reopen Saturday but Fuwa Fuwa Water Land will remain closed.

This is really tragic. She followed the rules but I guess freak accidents happen. I hope the pool wasn't overcrowded, but there's not enough information to speculate. The poor little girl. RIP.

