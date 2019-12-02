80-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, killed in head-on collision

An 80-year-old man was killed Sunday when the light car he was driving the wrong way along the Kanetsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture collided with an oncoming car.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Police said Yutaka Tsukui was driving the wrong way at about 100 kilometers per hour on a two-lane stretch of the expressway near the Akagi Interchange in Shibukawa, Fuji TV reported. Dash cam footage from several vehicles in the left lane showed Tsukui’s car approach them from the front in the right lane and go by them before the accident.

After a few minutes, Tsukui’s car collided with another car carrying a man and a woman. Tsukui was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries. A 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife in the other car suffered light injuries.

Traffic was delayed for about three hours after the accident. Shortly before the accident, police said they had received calls from motorists saying that a car was driving the wrong way on the expressway.

© Japan Today