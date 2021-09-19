Newsletter Signup Register / Login
80-year-old woman, daughter perish in Aomori house fire

AOMORI

An 80-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter died in a fire that destroyed their two-story house in Aomori City on Saturday.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the home of Tomoko Kon at around 11:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. It took firefighters about 2 1/2 hours to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters found the two bodies on the second floor.

Kon and her daughter lived alone, police said, adding that investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.

