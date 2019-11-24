Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

80-year-old woman hit, killed by bullet train in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA

An 80-year-old woman was hit and killed by a bullet train in Fukushima City on Saturday, police said.

According to police and JR East, the incident occurred at around 10:05 a.m. on a crossing between Niwasaka and Sasakino Station in Fukushima, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was hit by the Yamagata Tsubasa 132 shinkansen that had departed Yamagata City for Tokyo.

None of the 320 passengers and crew members on board were injured. JR East suspended three inbound and outbound trains from operating between Fukushima and Yamagata City for about 85 minutes, affecting approximately 1,700 passengers.

The train driver said he saw the woman wander onto the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

