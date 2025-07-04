81-year-old woman apparently killed by bear in her home in Iwate Prefecture

An 81-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Kitakami City, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday. Police said she was apparently killed by a bear.

According to police, Seiko Takahashi was found in the living room by her son when he came to visit her at around 7:40 a.m., TV Asahi reported. He called police. First responders rushed to the home, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Takahashi had claw marks on her body, indicating she was likely mauled by an animal. Furthermore, they found strands of bear fur and what appeared to be an animal’s footprints inside the house.

Police said there have been at least nine reports recently of a bear intruding into homes and storage sheds in the neighborhood and eating rice.

A bear was seen hear Takahashi's home at around 7 p.m. on Friday night. Police have set up bear traps and are urging residents to refrain from going out unless necessary.

© Japan Today