82% of 2025 World Expo entities see low public interest as challenge

Around 80 percent of Japanese companies and entities involved in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka indicated concerns over a lack of public enthusiasm for the event, with about a year to go until its opening, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
The questionnaire, which received responses from a total of 45 companies, sponsors and other organizations, also found less than 50 percent felt Japan's planned spending of 235 billion yen for constructing the expo venue to be reasonable.
The event, slated for April 13 through Oct 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, western Japan, has been overshadowed by criticism of inflated costs and concerns over the slow construction of pavilions by overseas participants.
Asked about challenges concerning the expo with multiple answers allowed, the largest group of 82 percent cited "fostering domestic momentum" for the event, followed by 38 percent that pointed to delays in the construction of overseas pavilions, while 31 percent noted the promotion of the expo outside of Japan.
Regarding the new venue construction costs, 42 percent of companies considered them "appropriate," while 18 percent regarded them as "high." Only 2 percent felt they were "insufficient."
To gain public support for the event despite escalating costs, 60 percent of companies called for improved publicity for the exhibits, with 51 percent suggesting enhancing the exhibits themselves, while 42 percent expected detailed explanations from the central and local governments.
No company felt that they had sufficient support from the public for the event.
Around 28.2 million people, including 3.5 million overseas visitors, are expected to attend Japan's third hosting of the World Expo, officially known as International Registered Exhibition. It last hosted the event in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
However, companies are cautious about the possible financial burden they may have to bear if the event incurs losses by failing to attract as many visitors as expected.
Spending on developing the venue has nearly doubled from the previous estimate to 235 billion yen amid high material costs and labor fees. The total cost will be split equally between the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community.
Operating expenses have also shown a 1.4-fold rise from an earlier estimate to 116 billion yen. Organizers expect ticket sales revenue to cover the majority of operational costs.
Regarding the significance of participating in the expo, 69 percent of respondents answered "solving challenges to build a sustainable society," followed by 60 percent that cited "contributing to the Kansai regional economy" of western Japan, and 40 percent that answered "promotion of new technologies both in Japan and abroad."
The survey, conducted from late February to April, received responses from 67 percent of 67 targeted entities, including ANA Holdings Inc, Kansai Electric Power Co, West Japan Railway Co, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and the Osaka Restaurant Management Association.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Just similar with Olympic, except Olympics JGovt doesn't care about the people for World Exposition those companies need to pay for their booth. With current inflation why spend extra more for booth and staff in World Expo?
BigP
The Japanese public is tired of these money sucking projects. They don’t have the extra cash to visit the expo anyway.
dagon
And you know what the solution for that is!
Having more crony contracts for Dentsu et al to drum up public interest, more deals with corrupt "talent" agencies for promotion and more money for promotional pieces in the media.
It is truly sad since if you look at the news there are groundbreaking innovations happening on an almost daily basis, we are on the cusp of a Singularity. The World Expo used to be about introducing such innovation.
If you build it, they will come.
GBR48
Add a couple of Taylor Swift concerts, an Expo-only AR Pokémon game and a few other pulls. And then give everyone in Japan a few days off work and school, staggered by prefecture, whilst it is on.
Dee
I lost my interest in this event when I saw that logo. They definitely want me making money off merchandise with that logo.
virusrex
Never mind the logo, the mascot is clear evidence quality has never been a priority for the organizers. Maybe it is time for the expo entities to cut their loses and for the whole thing to be cancelled.
Eastman
just another LDP circle friends project.
i will boycott EXPO as well.
taxpayers money very bad spent.
Peter Neil
the solution is simple.
pay people to go there with taxpayer more money and it will be heralded as a success.
kohakuebisu
This is the correct approach. Disneyland is full and is nearly 10000 yen a day. You then have to stand in queues for the rides you've paid for and watch people who pay an extra 2000 yen each per ride skip the line. This all works as a business because of the "pull". The same goes for USJ, Fuji-Q etc. Big ski resorts are now 7000 yen a day.
The price is not the problem, the problem is the likely lack of killer content.
Stuff like Pokemon, exclusive tie ups with Ghibli, anime music like Yoasobi if they can't get Taylor Swift, half price for cosplayer days, might work. Chuck 5-10 million USD at Team Labo and see what they can come up with.
finally rich
I lost my interest in this event when I saw the commemorative blood stained number plates.
https://www.jiji.com/news/handmade/topic/d4_zzz/kob311-jpp043339433.jpg
Seigi
Waste of public funds and overhyped by overpaid "committee" members...