Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

82-year-old man dies after being bitten by dog in Hyogo Pref

5 Comments
HYOGO

An 82-year-old man has died after being bitten by a Tosa dog (mastiff) in Minami-Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Monday.

Police said they received a call at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday from a 55-year-old man, saying that his father had been bitten by a Tosa dog, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police found the man, Tsutomu Fukumoto, inside the dog’s cage with the animal near him. He was declared dead at the scene due to loss of blood from several bite marks to his back.

Fukumoto had been asked by an acquaintance to look after his dogs in their cages at his home nearby. He was also looking after his grandson's three Tosa dogs. Fukumoto had gone to feed the dogs at around 5 p.m. and when he didn’t return, his 75-year-old wife went looking for him. She found his body and called her son who notified police.

The cage in which Fukumoto's body was found was 2.6 meters long, 1.3 meters wide and 1.4 meters tall. The four dogs were in separate cages at a kennel about 200 meters from Fukumoto's home.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. What were the dogs doing in cages anyway? Sounds like someone wasn't taking very good care of them.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tosa dog is a large dog.

I can not believe that i can easily take care of others' dogs.

It was too dangerous.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tosas are usually have very good temperament towards humans and only attack if they feel uneasy or intruders. Perhaps they neighbour didnt know the dogs well enough and he got mad at them. Who knows?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He was found in the dogs cage!!! was that because the dogs dragged him in there or did he go in to it to hide? either way its a horrid way to die. in the UK these dogs would be put down, what is going to happen to these dogs?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tosa dogs are fighting dogs. There is obviously a lot more to this story than this article mentions.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@MrHeisei - Tosa dogs are fighting dogs. 

Actually, they are hunting dogs. They are used for hunting wild boar.

It would seem this old fella was not fully aware of the dangers of big dogs. It also seems he was attacked, not just bitten, as the headline states.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Disillusioned, sadly MrHeisei is also right

https://www.newsweek.com/2016/09/09/japanese-dogfighting-494843.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo