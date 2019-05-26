82-year-old man dies after being bitten by dog in Hyogo Pref

An 82-year-old man has died after being bitten by a Tosa dog (mastiff) in Minami-Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Monday.
Police said they received a call at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday from a 55-year-old man, saying that his father had been bitten by a Tosa dog, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police found the man, Tsutomu Fukumoto, inside the dog’s cage with the animal near him. He was declared dead at the scene due to loss of blood from several bite marks to his back.
Fukumoto had been asked by an acquaintance to look after his dogs in their cages at his home nearby. He was also looking after his grandson's three Tosa dogs. Fukumoto had gone to feed the dogs at around 5 p.m. and when he didn’t return, his 75-year-old wife went looking for him. She found his body and called her son who notified police.
The cage in which Fukumoto's body was found was 2.6 meters long, 1.3 meters wide and 1.4 meters tall. The four dogs were in separate cages at a kennel about 200 meters from Fukumoto's home.© Japan Today
darknuts
Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. What were the dogs doing in cages anyway? Sounds like someone wasn't taking very good care of them.
Travelmaster
Tosa dog is a large dog.
I can not believe that i can easily take care of others' dogs.
It was too dangerous.
Atari
Tosas are usually have very good temperament towards humans and only attack if they feel uneasy or intruders. Perhaps they neighbour didnt know the dogs well enough and he got mad at them. Who knows?
Brian Wheway
He was found in the dogs cage!!! was that because the dogs dragged him in there or did he go in to it to hide? either way its a horrid way to die. in the UK these dogs would be put down, what is going to happen to these dogs?
MrHeisei
Tosa dogs are fighting dogs. There is obviously a lot more to this story than this article mentions.
Disillusioned
Actually, they are hunting dogs. They are used for hunting wild boar.
It would seem this old fella was not fully aware of the dangers of big dogs. It also seems he was attacked, not just bitten, as the headline states.
jcapan
Disillusioned, sadly MrHeisei is also right
https://www.newsweek.com/2016/09/09/japanese-dogfighting-494843.html