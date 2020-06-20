Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

83-year-old man dies after suspected bear attack

0 Comments
NAGANO

A 83-year-old man was found dead on a mountain forest road in Nagiso, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday morning after apparently being attacked by a bear.

Police said Kunio Yokota had gone jogging but when he did not return, his 78-year-old wife went looking for him and found him lying on the road at around 8:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Yokota had several bruises on his body and a bite mark to his neck, consistent with that of a bear. 

Yokota was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed due to loss of blood.

His wife told police that her husband went out for a short jog each morning and always took the same route.

Police said they have increased patrols and warned local residents to be on the lookout for any bears. They said that since April, there have been six reported bear sightings in the area.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel