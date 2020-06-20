83-year-old man dies after suspected bear attack

A 83-year-old man was found dead on a mountain forest road in Nagiso, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday morning after apparently being attacked by a bear.

Police said Kunio Yokota had gone jogging but when he did not return, his 78-year-old wife went looking for him and found him lying on the road at around 8:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Yokota had several bruises on his body and a bite mark to his neck, consistent with that of a bear.

Yokota was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed due to loss of blood.

His wife told police that her husband went out for a short jog each morning and always took the same route.

Police said they have increased patrols and warned local residents to be on the lookout for any bears. They said that since April, there have been six reported bear sightings in the area.

