national

83-year-old man killed after crashing car into house in Kobe

KOBE

An 83-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a house in Kobe on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9:35 a.m. in Nada Ward, Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the car, which suddenly picked up speed, ran through some roadside trees and crashed through the concrete outer wall of the house. No one was home at the time.

The driver was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later, police said.

Police believe the driver may have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Sorry to be insensitive, but at least no one else was hurt. This guy is more proof why elderly people should no have their licenses renewed so easily, if at all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

