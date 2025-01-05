85-year-old woman found dead at home; 63-year-old son dies in hospital

An 85-year-old woman was found dead and her 63-year-old son found unconscious at their home in Seto City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday. The son died later in hospital.

According to police and the fire department, a 119 call was made at around 1 p.m. from the house by the man’s employer who had gone to the house to see why he did not show up for work as scheduled on Saturday morning, NTV reported.

Fire department personnel rushed to the scene and found the man and woman collapsed on their backs near the kotatsu in the living room. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, while her son died about three hours after being taken to hospital.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on either body, nor were there any signs that the house had been ransacked.

The man’s employer said the front door was unlocked when he came to the house.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today