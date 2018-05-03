85-year-old woman in electric wheelchair hit and killed by train on crossing

An 85-year-old woman who uses an electric wheelchair was hit and killed by an express train on a crossing in Yamanashi City on Thursday night.

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. at Akaiyama on the tracks of the JR Chuo line, Fuji TV reported. The express train was on its way from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station to Matsumoto Station in Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, the train driver said he saw the woman standing behind her chair, holding onto its handles and waving at the train. He applied the emergency brake but was unable to stop in time. Police said the woman, Masae Saiga, who lived nearby, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigators said there were crossing gates and that they had been lowered. They believe the wheelchair got stuck on the tracks and that Saiga got up and tried to push it.

There were about 400 passengers on the train, JR East said, adding that no injuries were reported. Train services were delayed for about 90 minutes after the accident.

