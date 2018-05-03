Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

85-year-old woman in electric wheelchair hit and killed by train on crossing

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

An 85-year-old woman who uses an electric wheelchair was hit and killed by an express train on a crossing in Yamanashi City on Thursday night.

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. at Akaiyama on the tracks of the JR Chuo line, Fuji TV reported. The express train was on its way from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station to Matsumoto Station in Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, the train driver said he saw the woman standing behind her chair, holding onto its handles and waving at the train. He applied the emergency brake but was unable to stop in time. Police said the woman, Masae Saiga, who lived nearby, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigators said there were crossing gates and that they had been lowered. They believe the wheelchair got stuck on the tracks and that Saiga got up and tried to push it.

There were about 400 passengers on the train, JR East said, adding that no injuries were reported. Train services were delayed for about 90 minutes after the accident.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku