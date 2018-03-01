Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
national

86% of go-kart accidents in Tokyo involve foreigners: NPA

12 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign drivers were involved in 86 percent of go-kart accidents on public roads in Tokyo over an 11-month period, raising safety concerns about the vehicle, which is proving increasingly popular with foreign tourists, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Out of 50 accidents between March 27 last year and February 26 this year, 43 involved foreign drivers.

Last Friday, a 35-year-old Taiwanese man driving a go-kart was arrested on suspicion of negligence resulting in injury after hitting an 18-year-old male cyclist and driving away.

Go-kart tours are thriving, especially among foreign tourists, many of whom wear costumes resembling those of Nintendo Co.'s game characters, such as Super Mario.

While go-kart services are expected to drive tourism across Japan, some fatal incidents have sparked safety concerns. Go-kart drivers are not obliged to wear helmets or seatbelts, and are legally permitted to drive up to 60 kilometers per hour.

By nationality, 15 drivers involved in accidents came from the United States 10 from South Korea, seven from China or Taiwan and six from Australia. Other foreign nationals included those from Singapore, Canada, the Netherlands and France. A total of 47 foreign drivers were involved.

By age group, 27 drivers were in their 20s and 14 in their 30s, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the foreign drivers involved in accidents. Excluding one driver whose age was unknown, the oldest driver was 54 years old.

Out of the 50 accidents, 48 resulted in property damage while two accidents left people injured.

Given safety concerns, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has decided to beef up safety measures by revising the law and making seatbelt use compulsory.

The ministry is also considering setting other regulations that would require the low-slung vehicles to be at least one meter off the ground and display tail lamps at their highest point.

Police are also urging service providers to let drivers wear helmets and protective gears.

"We want to prevent accidents by collaborating with (go-kart) service providers as demand from foreign visitors could increase further in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," a senior NPA official said.

A Japanese or international driver's license is required to drive a go-kart, equipped with a 20-to-50 cc engine, on public roads.

Rental operators are providing go-kart services in tourist areas across the country and there were eight operators in the capital as of Monday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

12 Comments
Login to comment

We need more information !

How many accidents due to shells and how many due to banana peels ?

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Foreign drivers were involved in 86 percent of go-kart accidents on public roads in Tokyo over an 11-month period...

i would like to know the percentage of foreigners vs ‘not-foreingers’ who are actually driving the go-karts. The headline by itself is quite incendiary.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Wow, surprise surprise. But then again, only foreign tourists are shameless enough to drive these karts around Shibuya/Roppongi like morons.

Most tourists are shocking drivers, but if these foreigners continue their terrible driving without improvement, they will have to be banned. But I have a feeling these karts will be banned sometime this year regardless

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Obvious, especially Americans lack driving skills :)

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I would imagine that the majority of go-kart drivers in Tokyo are foreigners. Probably somewhere around 86%.

BTW, why is this nonsense allowed on public roadways?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

from the article: "47 drivers were involved" in 50 accidents. ie: some drivers were responsible for multiple accidents!

Out of the 50 accidents, 48 resulted in property damage while two accidents left people injured.

Not sounding too serious, and not explaining or supporting the claim that "While go-kart services are expected to drive tourism across Japan, some fatal incidents have sparked safety concerns."

Were those fatalities outside of Tokyo? In other countries? If there really have been fatal accidents, would seat belts have improved the outcome?

Considering the massive numbers of people (almost entirely non-Japanese) doing this every day, I'm really surprised at the low number of accidents and to read of only 2 injuries in almost a year. I wonder what the accident rates are for bicycle tours and bicycle rentals for tourists in Tokyo.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Go-kart cars were not made for driving on the public road and the Go-Kart cars should be only allowed to drive on Go Kart track.

Go-kart car can not drive on the public road in Australia.

Why Japanese authority has allowed unsafe and unroadworthy Go-kart car to drive on the public road?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

BTW, why is this nonsense allowed on public roadways?

I would agree, I've been stuck behind them as they stopped for selfies, and animated chats in their group, , scenery shots. Clearly out of their depth in traffic, selfishly jamming up traffic. Even worse, often below my sight line of my side and rear mirrors. APITA

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah, but, what percentage of drivers are foreigners? It’s one thing to say foreigners caused the most accidents, but it’s likeky that 80% of the drivers are foreigners. This article comes across as very biased against foreigners, as usual. TIJ!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The only thing I'll point out is that if the NPA does pass a regulation requiring them to be 1 meter off the ground, expect accidents to increase. Raising a vehicle's center of gravity means it is less stable on curves and turns. Expect go-karts that are jacked up to 1 meter tall to be flipping over on turns if taken at any type of speed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I've been wondering why the govt. lets this nonsense continue despite the obvious risk, but "We want to prevent accidents by collaborating with (go-kart) service providers as demand from foreign visitors could increase further in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," makes everything clear. It's all about the ¥¥¥ in the end!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The "whether the drivers are foreign" is potentially an issue because the police struggle to deal with people on international driving licenses. Basically you will get away with many driving offences, like speeding or running a red, because they can't put points on the licence and spot fines are rare. Most offences are dealt with after the fact, by which time the tourists will have gone home and its too expensive/too much trouble to chase them up.

some fatal incidents have sparked safety concerns

The story throws this sentence in and then talks about property damage and a couple of injuries. Some incidents have been "fatal"?! Does the author know what that word means?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Families

Been There, Learnt That: The Ins And Outs Of Japanese School Clubs

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Temples

Oka-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hafu2Hafu Project Creator Answers Questions on Half-Japanese Identity

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

8men Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Parks and Gardens

Senganen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Beyond East & West: A Look Into Yumi Katsura’s Japan-Inspired Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Anime and Manga

Osaka Den Den Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!