86-year-old woman, son perish in Aichi house fire

An 86-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son died in a fire that destroyed their house in Oguchi, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, a neighbor called 119 at 1:20 a.m. and reported that flames were coming from the wooden house of Reiko Shinkaku, Sankei Shimbun reported. Eight fire trucks were mobilized and it took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The house was completely destroyed. Three adjacent buildings were partially damaged by the fire.

Police said firefighters found two bodies inside, later identified as Shinkaku and her son who were the only residents of the home.

