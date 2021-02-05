87,000 sign petition against Mori after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists.
Mori, 83, set off a storm on social media at home and abroad by saying women talked too much, in remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC). He later retracted the comments and apologized but refused to resign.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday Mori's apology had settled the issue, but Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the games were facing a "major issue".
Student activist Momoko Nojo, who leads a group called No Youth, No Japan, said she and other activists started the petition on Change.org to convey the public's anger to Mori.
By 10 p.m. on Friday, the petition had reached 87,000 signatures.
"The Olympics is an international event, and he is the top person representing Japan. It is not right for him to make such remarks, and for everyone to let it go by saying 'Oh well, he's a grandpa'. If there are people who say it is wrong, if they think it is wrong, we have to voice it," Nojo said.
The petition calls on the JOC to take action against Mori, although it stops short of calling for his removal. Nojo said the incident had angered many people in Japan and reflected wider societal problems.
"This situation with Mori is not only his personal problem or an issue with the Olympics. It's also a problem within companies and top-down organization structures in Japanese society," she told Reuters.
"It is a problem when people cannot speak up when someone superior says something outdated. We want to take this opportunity to change that through our petition so that people can speak up more and our society will change for the better."
Japan persistently trails its peers in promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.
The anger caused by Mori's comments was evident in some of the messages posted under the petition. "Please have a generational change," one signatory wrote. "Don't look down on women" and "President Mori should resign", other messages read.
The Tokyo Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.
Simian Lane
He must stay on just for the comedy. In a world of grey stiffs, at least this clown brings a chuckle
Do the hustle
Oh, come on! Leave the parlor guy alone. He’s in his mud-80’s. He hasn’t got a clue what he is saying at the best of times. He should be at home watching soap operas and reading newspapers.
JeffLee
Nice idea, but it's obvious by now that the public's opinion has nothing to do with the Tokyo Olympic planning. It's all about Japan and its powerful Olympics backers not losing face, especially since Beijing's Games will follow, and about the legacy of Mori, who is elderly and not long for this world and who needed to fix his reputation after his brief but disastrous prime ministerial stint.
Leo
Wow. Mr. Mori is in big trouble. Imagine what would have happened if he said something that was actually bad.
bobcatfish
Currently 99.9% of Japan hasn't signed the petition. Nothing to see here
kurisupisu
It is not the inane comments that matter, rather, the bigger picture is how Japan is hide bound to having geriatrics seemingly run the show when they should be retired and reading stories to their grandkids...
Wolfpack
Here comes the Cancel. No individual is allowed to deviate from GroupThink without facing the consequences. No human fallibility is allowed anymore. Big Brother is smiling down upon Japan.
sakurasuki
87 thousands signature just less than one week.
He can do that after he resigns.
TokyoJoe
Yubaru
So, are we supposed to just "laugh" it away? In my opinion, no matter the excuses you make, there is nothing funny about the situation. All these "grey stiffs" have to go!
Zoroto
Where is the link?
HBJ
One thing is for sure, Japan needs more Momoko Nojos.