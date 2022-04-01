Newsletter Signup Register / Login
87-year-old man, 2-year-old granddaughter drown in canal in Saga

SAGA

An 87-year-old man and his two-year-old granddaughter drowned after apparently falling into an irrigation canal in Kawasoe, Saga Prefecture, on Thursday night.

According to police, Rikiji Itoyama and his granddaughter Sakiho Yamada went out for a walk at around 6:30 p.m., Saga TV reported. Police received a call from Sakiho’s father in which he said that his daughter and her grandfather had not returned from their walk.

At around 8 p.m., members of a search party saw two bodies floating in a canal. Police said Itoyama and Sakiho were taken to hospital where they were both pronounced dead about two hours later.

Police believe that the two were walking too close to the edge of the canal and, in the darkness, fell into the water. The canal is about 5.7 meters wide and the water 50 cms deep.

Sakiho would have celebrated her 3rd birthday on Friday, Saga TV reported.

