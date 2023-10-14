Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

87-year-old man dies after falling down stairs at civic center in Ehime

EHIME

An 87-year-old man died after apparently falling down the stairs at a civic center in Ozu, Ehime Prefecture, on Saturday.

Local media reported that the man left his home to go for a walk at around 4 p.m. but when he didn’t return, members of his family and neighbors went looking for him.

The man was found on the ground at the foot of stairs outside the local civic center at around 6 p.m. Police said he was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police believe he was climbing the stairs and lost his footing and tumbled down, injuring his head and knees.

