88 Vietnamese hired by Japan confectionery maker left idle without pay

More than 80 Vietnamese who signed contracts to work for Japanese confectionery maker Chateraise Co were left on standby without pay for about 2 1/2 months, the company said Saturday.

The company plans to offer compensation for loss of earnings from around early July to the 88 Vietnamese workers, many of whom hold a "Specified Skilled Worker" visa, a status of residence established in 2019 to attract more foreign workers to Japan amid an acute labor shortage.

According to the company based in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, the Vietnamese were scheduled to work at a factory in the prefecture from late February. However, delays in the full operation of new factories in other locations have forced them to remain on standby.

The Vietnamese workers included those who had quit their previous jobs to work at the Chateraise factory, as the "Specified Skilled Worker" program allows job changes within the same field.

Some of them have already begun working, and all are expected to start working later this month.

The company acknowledged that it has caused inconvenience and concern to the foreign workers. It also promised to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Foreigners with specific job skills are eligible for the skilled worker visa, which grants them working rights in 12 occupational fields, including food manufacturing, construction, and nursing care. Approximately 200,000 foreigners are employed under this visa category.

