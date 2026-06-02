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88-year-old driver killed after his car crashes into house wall in Oita

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OITA

An 88-year-old man driving a light passenger car was killed after his vehicle crashed into the wall of a house in Oita City on Monday,

Police said the accident occurred at around 2 p.m. TV Asahi reported that the car crashed into a traffic light pole and then into the wall of the house. The driver and an 85-year-old woman in the car with him were taken to the hospital, but the driver died.

The woman suffered injuries but was conscious, police said.

No one in the house was injured.

According to witnesses, the car suddenly sped up, mounted the sidewalk and crashed.

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