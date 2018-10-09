88-year-old woman in coma after being hit by cyclist

A 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle hit and seriously injured an 88-year-old woman in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Monday along National Route 155, Fuji TV reported. The bike hit the woman, Mitsuko Funabashi, from the front, knocking her to the ground. She was taken to hospital where she was in a coma on Tuesday, police said.

The boy told police his bicycle light was on but that he was looking into the distance and did not see the woman right in front of him until it was too late.

