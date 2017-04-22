Newsletter Signup Register / Login
9/11 memorial issues alert after Japanese leaves salt

NEW YORK

The 9/11 Memorial temporarily issued an evacuation directive earlier this week after a Japanese man left a suspicious white powder on the plaza, local police said Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the unidentified Japanese visitor left the powder, which was soon discovered to be table salt, a police official told Kyodo News.

The man was quoted as saying his intention had been to commemorate the victims of the Sept 11, 2001 terror attacks. The museum was not evacuated before the alert was lifted about 30 minutes later, and the man was not detained.

