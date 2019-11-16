9 dead, 14 missing, over 90 injured after typhoon rips through Japan

At least nine people have died, and another 14 are missing as a massive typhoon lashed Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area on Saturday, with many rivers overflowing into residential areas across a wide area of the country.
More than 90 people were injured across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.
Rescue operations were under way in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.
The central Japan city of Nagano was one of the hardest-hit areas as the bank of the Chikuma River collapsed, causing massive flooding in residential areas, with the land ministry estimating that some of those areas may see floodwaters of up to 5 meters deep.
Over 6 million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate, with train operators suspending most services and airports shut down in the metropolitan and surrounding areas between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
While evacuation advisories had been lifted by early Sunday in Tokyo and most of central and eastern Japan, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said at least 33 landslides and mudflows have been reported in nine prefectures.
Tokyo's Haneda airport and most shinkansen bullet train services resumed operations from Sunday morning following large-scale suspensions the previous day. Many flights to and from Haneda for Sunday have already been canceled, while operations of Tokyo's subways were initially suspended in the early morning hours for safety checks.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Miyagi and Iwate.
Some dam operators have authorized water releases as an emergency measure to avoid possible dam bursting, a move that could raise the amount of water further downstream where rivers are already overflowing.
A tornado hit parts of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, destroying 12 houses and damaging more than 70 others.
Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car, as the tornado likely caused his vehicle to roll over.
In Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, a man died after houses were swept away by a landslide, police said. In Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found in an inundated apartment and confirmed dead at a hospital.
In Tochigi, a woman who fell into a waterway was found and confirmed dead, while a woman in Sagamihara near Tokyo died after a landslide swept her house away.
In Chiba, which was hit by widespread power outages in September due to another strong typhoon, over 100,000 houses were without power as of 10 a.m., according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. More than 100,000 other homes elsewhere in its service area were affected by power outages.
Tohoku Electric Power Co, serving northeastern Japan, said over 28,000 homes were without electricity.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Hagibis, meaning "swift" in the Philippine language Tagalog, was traveling off Japan's northeastern coast and moving away from the Japanese archipelago after sweeping through the Tokyo metropolitan area and parts of northeastern Japan.
It is expected to weaken to an extratropical cyclone by Sunday afternoon.© KYODO
vanityofvanities
I express heartful sympathy to everybody who suffered by the typhoon.
3RENSHO
Seeing those Nagano Shinkansen trains sitting in the water is unbelievable...
gogogo
Not a tornado, it is a typhoon.
Toasted Heretic
The tornado was part of the overall typhoon.
Anyway, hope everyone is ok this morning and didn't suffer any damages.
Yubaru
Tornados are sometimes spawned due to typhoons.
Yawanna Lucas
gogogo
There was the tornado in Chiba...
zatoizugoodo
Japan's lucky it doesn't get category 5 storms...
Do the hustle
It was a category five storm, ya nong.
semperfi
@ vanityofvanities
I concur.
The pervasive concentrated stillness after one of these typhoons always gives me a bit of an eerie feeling.
The photo above capture it well.
kohakuebisu
Widespread flooding in Nagano now. Very heavy rain throughout yesterday, Karuizawa got over 310mm!
Sceptical
@semperfi
Yeah, as if nothing has happened. Nature's poker face, I'd guess.
Educator60
“The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata and Fukushima.”
That’s only a partial list. The level five warning was also issued for Ibaraki, Tochigi, Miyagi and Iwate Prefectures.
No Business
It was a category two.
jeancolmar
I am sad for the people who died and suffered in this natural disaster. Stay safe everyone.
Jimizo
Nobody was saying it was going to be an apocalyptic disaster. There were warnings of damage, flooding, power outages, landslides and possible tornadoes.
We saw damage, flooding, power outages, landslides and a tornado. People were killed and injured.
People who dismissed this as nothing were pointless then and pointless now.
Educator60
Jimizo, wishing I could give you ten upvotes, :-),
Tawkeeo
@zatoizugoodo
Who gives a flying one about some damn categories!? People died because of this, others lost homes, and Japan should be thanking the lord it wasn't even worse? Jesus Christ, the lack of sympathy some of you have is horrible.
zichi
Some very serious damage and loss of life.
Yubaru
Guess what?
You are both right! And guess what, one more thing, it's "barely" a Cat1 too now!
Educator60
Latest figures are nine confirmed deaths and 22 missing. Some areas isolated and situation unconfirmed. Just saw a house collapse into the river in Nagano early this morning.
Ground conditions unstable in many areas.
Yubaru
Uhm, yes there were people who were talking like it was the end of the world (proverbial)
Even NHK was posting video of a typhoon from 1958 that killed over 1,200 people here, and were stating that this typhoon was even bigger and more dangerous.
It was beyond warnings, which were exaggerated in the media as being "the first time that these areas have ever had this high a a level of warning", and other hugely exaggerated warnings as well.
I get commercial tv doing it, but when NHK jumps on the "hype" bandwagon, it's really going overboard!
Ken Holcomb
Pretty sure for the 5 dead and 11 missing, and their families, this was fairly 'apocalyptic'.
It is always those that want to play down the warnings that will be the first to whine about a lack of warning or help when they are the ones negatively affected.
Here's an idea: next time a storm approaches, just ignore all the news reports and warnings.
Yubaru
(I can't believe I am writing the following)
One other thing, it may very well be thanks to all that over-exaggerated hype that people up in mainland got the message to prepare and stay home. It could have been a hell of a lot worse in terms of injury and loss of life.
I just wonder what's going to happen when the "next" big one comes, as it inevitably will
quercetum
I see that tornadoes are more damaging than typhoons. Cars thrown 100 meters.
Yubaru
WRONG! I played down the over-exaggerations, and had numerous posts REMOVED because of it!
Calling for common sense response was the point, and still is, particularly in a country that WILL have natural disasters, and quite frequently as well, people should be trained and educated about issues like this from a young age.
At least no old-timers went up on roofs and got blown off! (Maybe you can teach an old dog new tricks)
Jimizo
I saw warnings about damage, flooding, power outages, landslides and possible tornadoes. You can now read about damage, flooding, power outages, landslides and a tornado in the affected areas.
People are dead, missing and injured.
The warnings were good warnings.
What exactly were the over exaggerations you are talking about? I honestly missed them.
cleo
As powerful and dangerous as the 1958 typhoon, maybe fewer deaths thanks to better infrastructure and better preparations? Certainly an experience I wouldn’t like to repeat, and we came out of it more or less unscathed. I feel really sorry for those who lost their lives or loved ones, all the people who have been flooded out of their homes.
The morons whining that it “wasn’t apocalyptic “ should shut up and BE THANKFUL that it wasn’t worse where they were.
Yubaru
Gave one example about NHK, there were others, and not to mention people here too!
Sceptical
Tawkeeo
Japan should be thanking the lord it wasn't even worse? Jesus Christ, the lack of sympathy some of you have is horrible.
I strongly feel that you are out of order here. Do you imply that we are experiencing these disasters because of lack of sympathy to Jesus Christ? Are you even aware that not all Japanese are Christians and as a matter of fact Christian faith is a minority here. The reason why we are experiencing disasters all over the world is because of the climate change caused not only by the Buddhist, Muslims, Hindus but also by the Christians. How dare you say someones sympathy is greater than the other in these time of disaster. I assume not one disaster occurred from where you came from.
Rob990
Can't see how the warnings were "exaggerated" when there are still fatalities and missing victims.
Calling the reaction as "overreaction" suggest that even if people did not heed the warning, there wouldn't have been any victims. Evidently, there were victims. If anything, I would say this means the warning and preparation wasn't enough.
ListenTheTruth
Terrible as it is, I wish the media would say how it is the worst typhoon to hit mainland Japan in sixty years, as Okinawa, notably Miyako island has had stronger ones pummel it, even last year Number 24 in terms of winds was stronger.
Stay safe in flooded areas, keep away from steep inclines etc.
Rizdown
5 people dead (each one an individual tragedy of course) but more people die in accidents in a normal weekend surely.
It really was unnecessarily exaggerated IMHO.
Anyway, just to get my virtue signalling out of the way for the day... stay safe people.
rainyday
This is the most idiotic attitude possible. Just because the worst case scenario doesn’t always materalize doesn’t mean people should smugly ignore these warnings. This WAS a dangerous storm it did destroy homes and it did kill people. And if everyone had that stupid “I know better than everyone else” attitude way more people would have died.
Educator60
RizdownToday 10:40 am JST
“5 people dead (each one an individual tragedy of course) but more people die in accidents in a normal weekend surely.”
Far more than five have died.
Jimizo
I’ve worked in heavy industry with ‘real men’ taking the most minute precautions against outlier possibilities to ensure their personal safety.
Maybe I should tell them to stop being such snowflakes and that you can get killed walking your dog or you can get flash burns from sunlight.
yoshisan88
According to the information from this article above (please take 1 minutes to read all of it) there are houses destroyed or damaged by wind, a tornado, landslides, power outages, inundated houses, dams in danger of overflowing and the sinking of a bloody cargo ship! Then you say more people die in accidents in a normal weekend surely and it really was unnecessarily exaggerated. People heeded the warnings and took precautions and still there are these many damages and casualties. Seriously what is wrong with you?
Abigail
What I saw from the video on TV it sure looked like a tornado. Sad for the folks downstream when the rivers crested. Why only 1 helicopter doing all the rescue? Is this what the new Minister of Environment meant by "cute and sexy" hmmm...
Rob990
Unfortunately, that's not an apple to apple comparison. Most normal weekend accidents happen due to mistakes or carelessness, people in general can't really prepare for them. A natural disaster does not happen because of mistakes or carelessness, and you can prepare for them. If during a natural disaster such as this typhoon people remain careless and make no preparations, the damage would have been far far worse than what we are seeing.
That's why serious warnings are necessary, to prevent making people complacent and in turn make them prepare as best they can.
Akie
Japan isn't safe, there is nothing that Abe can do.
zichi
Read on The Mainichi that 9 people are dead. Also a ship sank in Tokyo Bay with 1 dead and 7 missing crew. 12-crew Panamanian cargo ship sank late Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, a local coast guard said.
Tornado in Chiba killed one and destroyed homes.
Extensive flooding.
Yrral
People in New Orleans, have hurricane party, during storms, you always have hard headed, that do not leave during a storm and call 911 expected to be rescued,