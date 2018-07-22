9 dead, 28 injured in leisure-related accidents

At least nine people died and 28 were injured Sunday while engaging in leisure activities at sea, on mountains and other locations across Japan, according to a Kyodo News tally.

Many people went out for outdoor recreation and crowds swamped amusement facilities as summer vacations started for many of the country's schools from this weekend.

Among fatal accidents, a 16-year-old high school student drowned at a beach in the central Japan city of Takahama. In Yamanashi Prefecture, a hiker believed to be a 70-year-old man from Tokyo, was found collapsed on a mountain trail and later confirmed dead when he was being transported to hospital.

Scorching heat continued to grip wide areas of the country with the temperature reaching 39 C in some cities in central Japan. Central Tokyo recorded the highest temperature this year of 35.6 C on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

