A police officer stands near a clinic in Hiroshima, where gas left several people ill on Monday. Image: KYODO
national

9 get sick from fumes after Hiroshima clinic accidentally mixes drugs

3 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Nine people got sick at a Hiroshima clinic on Monday morning after being exposed to fumes that emerged when a staff member accidentally mixed two chemicals, local authorities said.

The nine were being treated at a nearby hospital, but their conditions were not life-threatening, according to the hospital.

A clinic employee made an emergency call around 9:30 a.m. reporting that it was believed staff members had been exposed to chlorine gas.

The clinic reported to the local public health center that the fumes emerged after mixing acetic acid and sodium hypochlorite while preparing for dialysis treatments. Several staff members reported pain in their eyes and coughs, it said.

3 Comments
What's with the cop's ridiculous stance?

0 ( +3 / -3 )

none shall pass

3 ( +3 / -0 )

…”Unless you answer these Questions Three”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

