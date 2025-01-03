9 hospitalized in Tokyo after choking on mochi; two die

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the new year. Two of them later died.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the nine people were aged between 73 and 84, TV Asahi reported. A man in his 70s choked on mochi at his home in Itabashi Ward just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan 1, and his family called 119, TV Asahi reported. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead. The second fatality was a man in his 80s who lived in Nerima Ward.

Health authorities have called for caution against mochi-related accidents, such as moistening your throat with tea or soup before eating mochi, cutting it into small, easy-to-eat pieces, and not swallowing it in a hurry, but chewing it slowly before swallowing it.

