 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/electravk
national

9 hospitalized in Tokyo after choking on mochi; two die

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the new year. Two of them later died.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the nine people were aged between 73 and 84, TV Asahi reported. A man in his 70s choked on mochi at his home in Itabashi Ward just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan 1, and his family called 119, TV Asahi reported. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead. The second fatality was a man in his 80s who lived in Nerima Ward.

Health authorities have called for caution against mochi-related accidents, such as moistening your throat with tea or soup before eating mochi, cutting it into small, easy-to-eat pieces, and not swallowing it in a hurry, but chewing it slowly before swallowing it.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog