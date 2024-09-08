9 injured at music event in Tochigi Prefecture following lightning strike

Photo shows the site of the music event where nine people were injured following a lightning strike in Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Nine people were injured during a music event inn Moka, Tochigi Prefecture on Sunday, with some taken to hospital, following a lightning strike, police said.

The nine, who were cleaning staff at the open air concert and aged from their teens to their 20s, complained of numbness in their legs, but their conditions were not life-threatening, the police said.

The incident at the Berry Ten Live occurred around 4:20 p.m. at an athletic ground in a park amid heavy rain. Performances, which began at 10 a.m., were halted around 4:30 p.m. due to the bad weather.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents in Tochigi to take caution against lighting and wind gusts.

Organizers estimated the number of visitors at around 12,000.

© KYODO