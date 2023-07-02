9-year-old boy dies after being swept away by river current in Wakayama Prefecture

A 9-year-old boy died early Sunday after he got into difficulty while swimming in a river in Hidakagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said the boy, Rintaro Otake, was fishing with his older brother and father at the river, Kyodo News reported. At around 1:40 p.m., Rintaro went swimming and was apparently dragged underwater by a strong current. His father found him about 200 meters away on the river bottom.

Police said Rintaro was in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest and was airlifted to hospital. He died Sunday morning without regaining consciousness.

Police said the river was swollen at the time after heavy rain.

