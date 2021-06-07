9-year-old boy, driving car, causes accident in Iwate

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident involving a nine-year-old boy behind the wheel of a car on Saturday.

Two people, including the child driver, were injured in the collision that occurred at an intersection on National Route 4 in Morioka City at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The boy was driving his mother’s car when he rear-ended a mini-vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. The mini-vehicle then hit another car.

Both the child and a woman in her 30s, who was driving the mini-vehicle, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police received several reports about 10 minutes before the accident about a child driving a car. A patrol car was pursuing the boy’s car at the time of the accident. The boy was driving at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

According to police reports, the boy managed to take the car keys while his mother wasn’t looking while they were at home. She called police when she noticed her son and her car were gone.

