9-year-old boy drowns in river in Osaka

A nine-year-old boy drowned and two of his friends were rescued after they got into difficulties in the Yamato River in Osaka on Sunday.

According to police, at around 4:15 p.m., six elementary school students were playing in the river near Oriono Bridge in Sumiyoshi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Three of the children were swept away.

Two boys, aged 10 and 11, were rescued by a man who was passing by, but the third boy was nowhere in sight. His body was found three hours later. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The depth of the water where the boys were swept away was approximately 1.5 meters.

