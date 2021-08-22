Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

9-year-old boy, father drown in river in Tochigi Pref

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

A 9-year-old boy and his 54-year-old father drowned in a river in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said a woman called 110 at around 2 p.m., saying she had seen the body of a boy floating in the Nakagawa River, Fuji TV reported. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of the boy, Mizuki Fujiwara. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body of the boy’s father, Yutaka, was found at around 5 p.m. some 200 meters upstream. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the area along the river is a popular leisure and fishing spot but the water level had risen after recent heavy rain. Police said family members told them Fujiwara and his son had gone for a walk along the river bank. Police believe the boy somehow fell in and that his father got into difficulties trying to rescue him.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo