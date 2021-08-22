9-year-old boy, father drown in river in Tochigi Pref

A 9-year-old boy and his 54-year-old father drowned in a river in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said a woman called 110 at around 2 p.m., saying she had seen the body of a boy floating in the Nakagawa River, Fuji TV reported. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of the boy, Mizuki Fujiwara. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body of the boy’s father, Yutaka, was found at around 5 p.m. some 200 meters upstream. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the area along the river is a popular leisure and fishing spot but the water level had risen after recent heavy rain. Police said family members told them Fujiwara and his son had gone for a walk along the river bank. Police believe the boy somehow fell in and that his father got into difficulties trying to rescue him.

