9-year-old girl breaks leg after being hit by skier in Nagano

A 9-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being hit by a skier at a ski resort in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Saku Ski Garden Kita Parada ski resort just before 3 p.m. NTV reported that the girl was skiing on a beginner’s course when she was hit from behind by an adult skier.

The girl suffered a broken left leg and was taken to hospital.

The skier who hit the girl left the scene and police are looking for him or her.

