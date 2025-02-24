 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

9-year-old girl breaks leg after being hit by skier in Nagano

1 Comment
NAGANO

A 9-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being hit by a skier at a ski resort in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Saku Ski Garden Kita Parada ski resort just before 3 p.m. NTV reported that the girl was skiing on a beginner’s course when she was hit from behind by an adult skier.

The girl suffered a broken left leg and was taken to hospital.

The skier who hit the girl left the scene and police are looking for him or her.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Accidents happen on the slopes, fortunately this does not sound life threatening.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog