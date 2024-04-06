9-year-old girl dies after being hit by train Gunma Prefecture

A nine-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 8:50 a.m. on a crossing on the Joshin Electric line, TV Asahi reported. Police said a witness called 119 and said a girl had been hit by a train after walking onto the crossing. There are no gates and no alarms at the crossing. The girl was declared dead at the scene.
The two-car train was on its way from Shimonita to Takasaki, police said.
Police said the girl was with her grandfather walking a dog at the time and she apparently ran ahead of him onto the crossing.
NHK reported that the driver of the train said he saw the girl holding a leash and that she appeared to be chasing after a dog on the crossing.© Japan Today
36 Comments
Speed
Good, God. This really sucks. Poor girl.
PTownsend
Tragic, condolences to the little one's family and friends.
wallace
There are too many of those old primitive-style crossings needing an update before another young child is killed. A tragic accident.
Hawk
How tragic. How can such a crossing still exist? This accident was waiting to happen.
Chabbawanga
Wow. Thats messed up.
wallace
There are hundreds of those crossings in the countryside.
Nibek32
How many lives does it take to justify updating this in every possible place in Japan?
ZERO
gogogo
So sad, RIP little girl.
WoodyLee
Heartbreaking story, feel so sorry for the grandfather who was just enjoying being with his granddaughter for a stroll.
RIP little girl.
wallace
These tracks also lack fences along the rice fields.
Kazumichi
Is it JR?
I'm not so sure about that but train companies are never poor in Japan.
First, it is infrastructure.
Second, government supports them financially.
It means they got money.
But they don't pay for the fence or alarm speakers.
Jtsnose
Judging from the photo it appears the crossing is poorly marked by old, signage and without modern signals, nor barriers which most modern crossing would have . . . . hopefully the government will make safety updates to the crossing . . . .
wallace
Joshin Electric line is not JR. One of the many single-track lines. The government is not responsible for the crossings.
Bob Fosse
Sympathies to the family and also to the poor driver.
Garthgoyle
Looks like rice fields with plenty of views to see a train incoming.
Sad nonetheless. My condolences to her parents.
Abe234
I think the family should sue the heck out of this rail company. Even a layperson can see this is an accident waiting to happen. Of course, the government could have legislated that crossings like this needed to have a barrier and a warning sign/alarm. Even more so when the Japanese government has printed money for years and they could have sorted this out. The grandfather, train driver, parents, and any brothers or sisters are going to be traumatized, and angry, at the lack of corporate responsibility. This is 2024, not 1924. This is Japan, not some undeveloped country. They could have built a bridge, a pedestrian tunnel, or barriers, or an Alarm.
wallaceToday 08:10 pm JST
But the government is responsible for passing legislation.
SapperJon
Very sad and heartbreaking for the family and the grandfather will be inconsolable. Why are railway lines not fenced in Japan they are in the UK.
wallace
There are hundreds of km of unfenced track lines running along roads and fields.
Alongfortheride
On a crossing where there are no lights, bells and gates why is the train traveling at a speed it can not stop in a situation where someone is on the tracks?!! If it was only a 2 car train it should have been able to stop when he saw a person on the tracks
Anonymous
I’ve seen lots of crossings like that in very rural areas of course. If there were no crossing of any kind, locals would simply cross at any convenient spot.
smithinjapan
Look at that! They still have the cute little kissha sign up, too!
Seriously, the company that killed the little girl needs to be sued for MILLIONS. But my guess is they'll just offer about ¥100,000 yen to the family, with a few sincere bows and vows for transparency.
I live in a small city. It most certainly has gates that go down when trains come, and alarms. And yet, while walking the other day, and I will admit I was not paying attention, I thought I had stopped before the gate and was shocked when the train passed less than half a meter in front of me. No alarm as I had passed in front of the gate, no horn from the train, no alarm that I was practically standing on the tracks.... I was listening to music, but my earphones suck and I can hear everything else, so something went wrong besides me being stupid. Thought for a minute I'd be the story on JT. Sure enough, construction on the site the next day after I had complained to the station head. Be careful peeps.
Strangerland
Sad for everyone.
himawari23
Exactly. The news on TV is saying she was chasing after the dog, so I wonder if it was off-leash and she was trying to stop it from going near the tracks…
As another user pointed out, there are hundreds if not thousands of kilometers of unfenced railroad tracks running through fields in the countryside. The government / private railroad companies likely don’t deem it economical or necessary to add barriers for every single crossing, especially if it’s just a one-way trail running through a rice paddy.
I think the only way to prevent these kinds of accidents in rural areas is to really teach kids the importance of looking both ways before crossing and to stay back from incoming trains in general. My heart goes out to the family and conductor and passengers who witnessed the accident,
リッチ
Sadly the child being out of control of the parent in and around tracks was not a smart decision of the guardian. I feel for the driver who will need to live with that the rest of their life. It really is up to guardians to actually watch out for these things. Let’s hope the grandmother wasn’t on her phone not paying attention to their surroundings like so many people in the city do. Terrible accident they could have been prevented with more care.
Slayer
This is why we are taught to look both ways before crossing. RIP
Brian Wheway
In the past rail company charge families of deceased people ( suicide ) for damaged caused to the trains, I hope that the rail company sees that this is a tragic and avoidable accident and doesn't persue any claims, it's a very sad situation this has happened, rip little one.
Mr Kipling
Urban myth. There is one case where the rail company sued the guardians of someone who wandered onto the track but the commonly heard story of suicide victims family members having to pay is not true. It may persuade a few not to jump so maybe not such a bad myth.
browny1
In my city a few of these crossings still exist.
Not close to downtown of course, but in residential suburban areas.
Just last week it was on the local news with govt officials, train officials etc having a meeting about what to do.
I went down one such narrow street/crossing a couple of years back - following car-navi - and freaked out a bit as I thought my largish car might not make it through and there was no where to do a u-turn. But I could.
These crossings are disasters-in-waiting as the sad article tells.
kohakuebisu
That would be the perfect way to shut down lots of train lines in the countryside used essentially by kids to go to school and old people to go to hospital. Almost every line will heavily lose money.
The way to stop accidents like this would be close off the crossing. Japan has thousands of passive crossings like this because people, many of whom are in cars, think it would be "mendo" to have to drive 400m down the road to a crossing with barriers. They prefer to have a very high number crossings, even basic ones like this, because it is convenient for them and saves them two minutes when going somewhere in their car.
wallace
In our location, the crossings are like that or with bars but they would not stop a child ducking under. The local Kishin Line has many long tracts of unprotected tracks alongside roads and fields. It's 158 km and single track.
https://en.pimg.jp/071/802/520/1/71802520.jpg
kohakuebisu
That's because the UK now has far fewer train lines. The UK would not keep trains running for the few people that ride them in Japan. In one case a train station was kept open in Japan just so one girl could go to school. The station closed when she graduated. The UK would happily close a station used by 100s if it saved someone some money.
I agree that the line should probably not have a crossing at this point. However, it will be convenient for the handful of people who use it and they will probably not care about or cannot imagine the potential risk to children. Lots of children in Japan walk to school along main roads with no sidewalks. That's a daily occurrence in well populated areas. Many roads in the mountains have deep and wide uncovered drainage channels along them that gush with water after heavy rain and could easily swallow an adult, never mind a child. It just seems to be a safety blindspot people have.
Mr Kipling
This kid was 9 years old. ) A 9 year olds should know not to put their hand in fire, go with strangers and to look before going across a railway.
Shadows of the Rising Sun
Why not put cheap maze crossings at these rural crossings? And how expeinse could just a simple warning bell cost?!
Shadows of the Rising Sun
Any idea why such a dangerous situation is accepted by the rural community?
METATTOKYO
Not a myth.
Families of people who jump in front of trainsin Japan sometimes get charged for the cleanup and disruptions caused. This has sparked debate about how to treat families affected by suicide. Railway companies face big costs and disruptions because of these incidents. Some companies try to get the money back by billing the families. But this practice has been criticized for making things harder for grieving families and possibly stigmatizing those who died by suicide. It depends on the train line ands station but it is a practice that continues today.