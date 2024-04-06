9-year-old girl dies after being hit by train Gunma Prefecture

The crossing where a 9-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday morning

A nine-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8:50 a.m. on a crossing on the Joshin Electric line, TV Asahi reported. Police said a witness called 119 and said a girl had been hit by a train after walking onto the crossing. There are no gates and no alarms at the crossing. The girl was declared dead at the scene.

The two-car train was on its way from Shimonita to Takasaki, police said.

Police said the girl was with her grandfather walking a dog at the time and she apparently ran ahead of him onto the crossing.

NHK reported that the driver of the train said he saw the girl holding a leash and that she appeared to be chasing after a dog on the crossing.

