9-year-old girl hit and killed by train on railway crossing

A nine-year-old girl was killed by a passing train at a level crossing Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. between Michinoue and Managura stations in Kannabe on the JR Fukuen line, Fuji TV reported. The child, Niko Kato, lived nearby.

No signals or crossing gates are at the railway crossing. According to JR West and police, the train driver noticed Kato had entered onto the tracks and applied the brake, but the train wasn’t able to stop in time.

No passengers on the train were injured. JR West said services between Fukuyama and Fuchu were temporarily suspended, affecting over 1,200 people.

