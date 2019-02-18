9-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from 2nd floor of house

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she fell out of the window from the second floor of a house she was visiting with her father in Yamanashi Prefecture on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the town of Uehara at around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The girl and her father, who live in Tokyo, were visiting a friend’s house.

Police said there were several families present and that the nine-year-old girl was in one of the bedrooms with another child, jumping up and down on the bed which was beside an open window. She then apparently fell out and landed on her head four meters below on the tiled entranceway to the house.

