9-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from 2nd floor of house

6 Comments
YAMANASHI

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she fell out of the window from the second floor of a house she was visiting with her father in Yamanashi Prefecture on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the town of Uehara at around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The girl and her father, who live in Tokyo, were visiting a friend’s house. 

Police said there were several families present and that the nine-year-old girl was in one of the bedrooms with another child, jumping up and down on the bed which was beside an open window. She then apparently fell out and landed on her head four meters below on the tiled entranceway to the house.

Police said there were several families present and that the nine-year-old girl was in one of the bedrooms with another child, jumping up and down on the bed which was beside an open window. 

Several families also means several adults, but not one of them had the commonsense to realise the kids were jumping on a bed next to an open window. They most likely sent them to play in the room and were totally ignoring the kids anyway.

Terrible accident. I really hope she recovers and that is a long way to fall. I agree with Disillusioned, but I find many Japanese parents are quite laissez faire about letting their children play wildly.

That's aweful... imgine coming out of the house after hearing the screams and find your kid lying there...

but yes, just blame the parents. Have you ever try to tell 9 y.o. children to stop jumping on the bed ??

Nine years old is old enough to be aware of the danger of falling out of open windows. Sad all the same.

@Bungle - Nine years old is old enough to be aware of the danger of falling out of open windows

Not when kids are in a bed bouncing frenzy. Is it still an accident if it could have been prevented if parents were not paying attention to their kids?

My eldest daughter, who's 13, sleeps in a bed under a window. Outside, there is a verandah roof immediately below the window, but that gradually slopes down, ultimately to a drop of 3m or so to the ground. We have two younger children, 10 and 6, so I suppose the same thing could happen to us or another child visiting us. My older two don't play in that room, big sis doesn't let them, but I'll have to have a word with them. fwiw, the bed was moved to under the window when my eldest started JHS.

I slept in a bed under a window myself when I was a kid in the UK, but the window did not open far enough for this to be a danger. Perhaps that is the real source of danger in Japan and all of these incidents, inappropriate use of horizontally sliding windows that open too far and children can fall out of. Having built a house, I know that window units are very expensive here and that horizontally sliding ones are by far the cheapest.

