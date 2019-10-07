9-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by car

A 9-year-old boy remained in a serious condition Tuesday after he was hit by a car driven by a police officer while on a pedestrian crossing in Saitama City on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in Minuma Ward. The 27-year-old police officer driving the car, Satomi Koyano, was heading home after having finished her shift when the accident occurred, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he remains unconscious due to a severe head injury.

Saitama prefectural police are currently investigating the incident as a case of negligent driving resulting in injury.

