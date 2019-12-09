Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

9-year-old boy sets record by passing college-level math test

TOKYO

A 9-year-old boy in western Japan has passed a mathematics test equivalent to college graduate level, the test organizer said Tuesday.

Shogo Ando, a fourth-year elementary school student in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, passed Suken's top-level 1st kyu test held in October by the Mathematics Certification Institute of Japan.

Ando beat the previous record set by Hiroto Takahashi, who passed the test at the age of 11 last year.

The institute said Ando started studying for Suken when he was about 7.

"I want to use my mathematics knowledge and contribute to society through research, such as stopping global warming," the boy was quoted by the institute as saying.

The test is available in 14 levels, ranging from preschool-level to college-level, and more than 350,000 people take the test every year, according to the institute's website.

The first kyu test covers a wide ranging of subjects including multivariable functions and metric linear spaces.

The pass rate of the latest round of the 1st kyu test was 14.4 percent, it said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Impressive. Now, give him a logical reasoning test.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah, but it doesnt mean the kid will be able to enter college until after he graduates from HS.

I actually feel a bot sorry for him and his future Math teachers, he is going to be bored as all hell in classes!

(Another problem with a system that does not allow brilliant kids to skip grades and forces them to study along with everyone else!)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Meanwhile, kids in other countries are busy trying to be the next YouTube star.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

