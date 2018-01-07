90 crows found dead in Saitama parks

Ninety crows have been found dead on Thursday and Friday in two parks in Saitama Prefecture, health authorities said Saturday.
Authorities said 35 crows were found dead in Tokorozawa and another 55 were found in Iruma, Fuji TV reported.
At first, health officials suspected bird flu but tests proved negative. Also, there were no traces of poison or agrichemicals in the crows that were tested.
Prefectural health officials said there was very little food in any of the crows, indicating that they may have starved to death.
However, as a precaution, police and health authorities have urged people not to touch any dead birds.© Japan Today
SaikoPhysco
Its hard to believe that starvation was the cause... I travel through various parks here and there and very rarely will ever see even one dead crow.
maybeperhapsyes
A few years back there was a nesting pair outside my house.
They both attacked me every time I left and returned home.
Vicious attacks too.
Not a fan and some places definitely need to check numbers.
I’m guessing not here now.
RealCDN
Murder.
Midnight Sun Tribe
Highly unlikely. Crows don't die off in large groups from starvation. As soon as a single crow succumbs, the rest have something to eat. Not pretty, but true. Crows will eat almost anything to stay alive, including birds. Definitely foul play.
garypen
Always good advice, regardless of the cause of death.
Speed
Always in Saitama. What's up with that prefecture?
1glenn
Curious. Please keep us updated on this news.
We had an avian flu outbreak over here some years ago. Found a few dead crows in the neighborhood. It seemed to end by itself. However, 90 at once is a lot.
DaDude
The number of crows left in that park reminds me of the title of that Japanese movie- Crows Zero.
RIP