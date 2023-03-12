Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

90% in Japan feel discrimination against disabled exists: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly 90 percent of people in Japan believe discrimination and prejudice against those with disabilities continue to persist, according to a recent government survey.

The survey conducted last year found 88.5 percent responded discrimination against such people either "exists" or "exists to a certain extent," despite the holding of the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, according to the results released by the Cabinet Office late February.

The figure was higher than the 83.9 percent of people who responded similarly in the previous survey, conducted using different methods in 2017 and held a year after a law to ban discrimination against people with disabilities came into force.

Among respondents who said there was prejudice and discrimination in the study, conducted in November and December 2022, 58.9 percent said they feel there has been an improvement over the last five years, while 40.4 percent responded that there had not.

The law, designed to prevent discrimination against disabled people, was enacted in 2013 and enabled Japan to ratify the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities the following year, designed to protect their human rights and ensure their fundamental freedoms.

The law was revised in 2021 and obliges private companies to accommodate people with disabilities by implementing measures such as setting up sloped access points for wheelchairs and communicating with people who have hearing impairments by means of writing.

But only 24.0 percent responded they were aware of the law, while 74.6 percent said they did not know about it.

"We want to continue promoting awareness regarding the law for eliminating discrimination," said a Cabinet Office official.

The survey was conducted by mail, with questionnaires being sent to 3,000 people aged 18 and older, resulting in 1,765 providing valid responses. The previous survey in 2017 was conducted by interview.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog