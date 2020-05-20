90-year-old driver fatally hits 90-year-old man in pachinko parlor parking lot

A 90-year-old man who was driving his car out of the parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Chuo City, Yamanashi Prefecture, hit and killed a 90-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Seiichi Fukasawa from Minami Alps City, was exiting the parking lot when he struck Kinpei Tonooka who was walking into the parking lot, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tonooka was taken to hospital where he died after fracturing his pelvis in the accident.

After hitting Tonooka, Fukasawa’s car collided into a concrete block wall across from the parking area. Fukasawa was not injured, police said.

Following the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency in April, pachinko parlors in Yamanashi Prefecture were temporarily closed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. However, they resumed operations on May 12 after meeting industry guidelines for dealing with social distancing measures.

