Japan heat
People use umbrellas to shield them from the heat as they walk along a street in Tokyo in June. Photo: AP file
national

91,467 people taken to hospital for heatstroke nationwide from May to September

TOKYO

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Saturday that 91,467 people were taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke or heat exhaustion from May to September this year.

It is the second highest number on record after 95,137 in 2018, and the second straight year that the number surpassed 91,000, the agency said. 

Of the total number, 107 people died due to heatstroke. By age group, 50,173 of those taken to hospital were older than 65, 30,910 were aged 18-65, 9,583 were 7-18 years old, while 801 children younger than 7 were treated for heatstroke.

The agency said numbers were the highest ever in northern Japan, particularly in Aomori and Sapporo, with 12,032 people hospitalized in the region.

Well, it was hot this year wasn’t it? Phew! What a scorcher. Need to keep hydrated and turn on the AC when at home. That’s what I do, and all fine you see.

Novel idea: drink fluids, don't get heatstroke. In the hotter months, that means drinking 5% of your bodyweight in water.

It's as simple as that.

And yet, you still see a multitude of Taro/Hanako Citizens relying on 1 x 500ml bottle to fulfill their daily fluid intake requirements... and wondering why there heatstroke is common.

Came very close to heatstroke a couple of times.

Come to think of it, the whole summer felt like one giant heatstroke

With the withering heat of this past summer it is no surprise. But many of these cases could have been prevented if schools especially had used common sense and not had children out in the blazing sun practicing for their sports day, or some other insignificant event.

Don’t know how to stay hydrated?

And it will only continue every year as temperatures soar and the population ages. The elderly living on a fixed pension income won't be able to afford the electricity and grocery bills. Meanwhile the politicians are all in their suits with the AC on during their diet sessions while pushing the population to cut back on electricity use.

