91,467 people taken to hospital for heatstroke nationwide from May to September

People use umbrellas to shield them from the heat as they walk along a street in Tokyo in June.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Saturday that 91,467 people were taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke or heat exhaustion from May to September this year.

It is the second highest number on record after 95,137 in 2018, and the second straight year that the number surpassed 91,000, the agency said.

Of the total number, 107 people died due to heatstroke. By age group, 50,173 of those taken to hospital were older than 65, 30,910 were aged 18-65, 9,583 were 7-18 years old, while 801 children younger than 7 were treated for heatstroke.

The agency said numbers were the highest ever in northern Japan, particularly in Aomori and Sapporo, with 12,032 people hospitalized in the region.

