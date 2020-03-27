92 from Chicago let in at Narita airport without being asked to self-isolate

The health ministry said Friday 92 passengers and crew members aboard a flight from Chicago to Narita airport near Tokyo were allowed to enter Japan without being asked to self-isolate for 14 days and refrain from using public transport.
Those departing from the United States after midnight Wednesday in Japan are subject to the self-quarantine measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The ministry said the airport's quarantine station miscalculated the time difference and omitted All Nippon Airways Co's Flight NH11 from those covered by the new step despite it having left Chicago at 1 a.m. Thursday Japan time.
The ministry said it has been asking passengers and crew to self-isolate and is trying to confirm their health condition after obtaining the flight's passenger list.
"This incident is really regrettable and shouldn't have happened," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.
Travelers are required to isolate themselves at their homes or hotels during the two weeks. The measure is effective through the end of April.© KYODO
33 Comments
Fighto!
Complete and utter stupidity. Some WILL be infected, guaranteed.
Ministry of Health officials should lose their jobs and pension over this - but they won't.
Reckless
To err is human. My son didn't make the deadline by a few hours so I had to rent a car and pick him up at a deserted NRT yesterday. Now he can enjoy 2 weeks of netflix.
Frankus23
I will not forgive the staff for their gross negligence and incompetence. You are paid to work well and not to commit blunders that have egregious consequences for the health of the entire citizenry. As the saying goes,some mistakes are expensive. This case is a classical example of a pricey mistake that no apology can suffice irrespective of the position of the person rendering it. Their apology is unacceptable. They need to be fired as soon as possible or better still prosecuted and jailed for willfully endangering human life.
Vince Black
and I’m sure even if asked they’d all isolate themselves for two weeks, too.
Dan Lavender
Japanese can't even enforce their own laws ....what a joke!
but stay at home everyone...
this is a serious situation !
don't panic!
lmao!
hooktrunk2
@Reckless
Uh...I hope your son isn't infected(sincerely and worriedly). The first question that pops up is what about the next person who rents the car? To me, in this situation, rental cars are 'public transportation' (technically not).
I don't know what folks like you are supposed to do, so I don't blame you for doing this.
TigersTokyoDome
Lets be honest. Its a soft rule anyway. No containment and asking to self isolate?
Kushiro
Damn.
Wobot
'Forgot to ask'
Is that really the only way to do it? Can't they put up massive signs in multiple languages and force everyone to walk past? Make immigration give out pamphlets?
However, because the nationality of the people in question isn't mentioned I suspect they are Japanese. If they think they're safe because of that then they are very stupid, but unfortunately a common view.
Luddite
Beggars belief.
Reckless
I agree with you but this was the only option we had. We wiped down the handles and steering wheel after with alcohol and I inquired and the cars are always cleaned after each use on the interior.
MikaTakara
However, because the nationality of the people in question isn't mentioned I suspect they are Japanese
Really? it was American airline coming from America. More likely they were American.
Okibum
To lock-down or not, Soudan-chuu!
quercetum
It's a flight from Chicago but as we all know, the passengers aren't necessary from the Chicago metropolitan area. They could have transferred from all over the east coast including Europe, for those who made it to North America before the ban.
warispeace
What is fascinating is that the State of Emergency law retains the sovereignty of citizens, by only granting authorities the power to strongly request people follow a course of action. In this sense, Japan is far more democratic than countries imposing martial law and moving the police and military to enforce it.
And yet, the death penalty and state secrets laws grant the government extreme authority.
Oh for the love of contradiction.
browny1
Sorry to sound ignorant - I haven't checked up on this.
If self isolation now is compulsory on return to Japan, and public transport is also banned, who decides where the returnees isolate (hotel, apartment etc) and who picks up the tab?
In Australia all accomodation handling & costs are dealt with by a govt agency.
Is it the same here?
Chicanoinjapan
During a pandemic all it takes is ONE superspreader and kaboom.
Then you have the next Italy, Spain or New York City.
Apologies won't be enough, some heads better start rolling.
kanuk
Just as bad, when I came in through Fukuoka last week, there was no hand sanitizer before or after the fingerprint machine.
Literally everyone has to touch the same point on the machines. It's a contagion nightmare! They have to let people clean their hands afterward!
Yes, I have emailed immigration about this, but I don't know if anything will come of it.
Bjorn Tomention
So govt personal screwed the people !
Been happening since the beginning of time.
When a govt or anyone in a govt screws up they should be held accountable to the people and should also suffer greater consequences than a citizen would, these personal are supposed to be our trust guardians.
Ani
These mistakes are not because of specific individuals. The fault rests with the leadership. To mitigate risks, policies and frameworks must be clearly defined and communicated to those responsible for enforcing them. Otherwise, under pressure, even the most experienced frontline staff can make mistakes. A sorry state of affairs indeed... :(
hooktrunk2
@Reckless
Thanks Reckless. And again, I hope your son will be OK. He is lucky to be home. BTW, I got a notification from the Tokyo US Embassy for folks to expect, at any time, for returnees to not be able to quarantine at home, but instead a facility of the Japanese Government's choosing.
CA Japanese
I’m Japanese and am constantly disappointed by our government’s response to major crises. This time, unfortunately and appallingly, is no different, and it will cost many lives. To Japanese politicians, the people never come first and the calculus is always based on their own twisted priorities. My friends and I received an email from the Gaimusho yesterday - exactly one day after the Olympics were postponed - warning us about the gravity of the situation. None of us believe that this timing nor the timing of Tokyo finally ramping up is coincidental. They’ve been downplaying the situation all this time hoping that it would just go away so that they wouldn’t have to change the Olympics timeline. Do my fellow citizens really truly believe the number of deaths and cases in Japan that are being published? If so, they need to check their hubris. Anyone with a clear mind should realize that the gov deliberately limited testing to keep numbers artificially low. People ARE getting sick and ARE dying from COVID19, but they aren’t being counted because they haven’t been identified. Ignorance is bliss and ignorance means calling COVID19 the flu. The government will have blood on their hands. I just hope it won’t be that of my aging relatives. :-(
rgcivilian1
Unbelievable! When are the next elections! These politicians are worthless and overpaid.
1glenn
What could go wrong?
drlucifer
It boggles the mind to think they believe people will really follow the
advisory. I leave in Niigata arrive through Narita or Haneda, no one to pick me up, so where do I self quarantine for 14 days as I can't use public transport.
Hunter James
How will foreigners ( tourist ) get around without using public transportation? Some are still coming for a few days so self isolation for 14 day is unrealistic! Nobody travels to Japan to self isolate themselves in a hotel room for 14days! This self isolated measure is a farce! If Japan is serious about protecting its citizens and foreign residents then close the borders for tourist already! They should have locked it down a few weeks before!
browny1
No one with info re my earlier question on how & where does the madatory quarantining take place and who organizes and pays for it?
I'm asking because my wife's co-worker's son is trying to get back from Europe, probably over the weekend.
He must isolate, so my query.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Wow,.........................now, we have may 50% of those people with the corona c.
Parveen
This is very sad and not forgivable act done by Japanese airport authorities. From wuhan 1 infected came out and now more then 5 million infected. Have you done calculation by 92.
All 92 passengers must be quarantined immediately.
Ramzel
Why wasn’t the flight cancelled to begin with. Idiots
Dr. Theopolis
Japanese polite to the bitter end.
“Sir, please isolate yourself if you can. I’m sorry to have to ask you. Please don’t be angry sir. “
No one will self isolate if it’s voluntary.
Great job Japan.
Tora
They utterly messed up the handling of the Diamond.
They have screwed up entire handling of the crisis so far and let it virus run rampant throughout Japan.
And a long list of other things.
Now, this.
Surprising? No.
Goodlucktoyou
Reminds me of the 2 African bouncers who infected around 200 Swedish women each in about 6 months with HIV. They knew they were positive. They got long prison sentences. If these Americans come from the worlds most worst pandemic hotspot, they should be quarantined. Govt is responsible. Two men in Sweden=400. 92 from Chicago could be 1000+ COVID-91 depending if Japanese social distant.