Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Young women check their mobile phones at Harajuku, Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

930,000 Japanese teens addicted to internet: survey

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese teens are increasingly becoming addicted to the internet, with an estimated 930,000 junior high and high school students overusing its services, according to a health ministry team's report.

The figure doubled from the previous survey released in 2013 and showed more female students were dependent than males. The team said the prevalence of smartphone games and social networking services is partly to blame for the surging trend.

Addiction to the internet causes problems in daily lives due to heavy use of the internet. Those dependent are feared to become reclusive or be violent toward family members and possibly suffer brain problems and illnesses such as depression.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey conducted between December and February targeted students at 103 junior high and high schools in Japan, and some 64,000 students responded.

It showed 10.6 percent of junior high school boys and 14.3 percent of junior high school girls were using the internet in a morbid manner. Among high school students, 13.2 percent of boys and 18.9 percent of girls did so.

Students were deemed to fall into that category if their situation applies to five or more conditions out of eight depicting traits of those addicted, such as "You go into a sulk if you are going to stop using the internet."

Based on the latest study, the number of those addicted is estimated to be at least 930,000 nationwide, up from 510,000 in the 2013 survey.

Overplaying of online games has become a global issue, prompting the World Health Organization to add gaming disorder to its list of medical health conditions in June.

Last year, a 22-year-old man in China's Zhejiang Province was reportedly rushed to hospital after playing online games for four days without eating or drinking and suffering kidney malfunction.

The Chinese government said Thursday it plans to control total volume of online games to prevent young people from becoming near-sighted.

In South Korea, a man in his 20s who frequented an internet cafe starved his 2-year-old son left behind at home in 2014, while another man in his 20s died after playing games online for 86 hours virtually without sleep in 2002.

Its government is also taking steps to fight the problem by introducing treatment programs.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The army of phone zombies shuffling through streets and stations is a nuisance, but that certainly isn’t limited to teenagers.

Can see people having a lot of posture problems in the future. Having your neck angled so your head is almost straight-down for extended periods of time can’t be a good thing.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lol. But they still don't know a URL is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo