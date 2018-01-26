Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

95-year-old woman, 70-year-old son perish in house fire

0 Comments
MIE

A 95-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son died in a fire that destroyed their home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

A nearby resident called 119 at 4:20 a.m. to report that a two-story house was on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze about 90 minutes later, Fuji TV reported.

The fire destroyed the house and about half of the building nextdoor.

Police said two bodies were found in the ruins of the house. They were later confirmed to be Shizuko Nishiguchi and her son Satoru.

Nobody was hurt in the neighboring house.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo