95-year-old woman, 70-year-old son perish in house fire

A 95-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son died in a fire that destroyed their home in Iga, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

A nearby resident called 119 at 4:20 a.m. to report that a two-story house was on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze about 90 minutes later, Fuji TV reported.

The fire destroyed the house and about half of the building nextdoor.

Police said two bodies were found in the ruins of the house. They were later confirmed to be Shizuko Nishiguchi and her son Satoru.

Nobody was hurt in the neighboring house.

© Japan Today