98-year-old man found dead under eaves of shed after removing snow from roof

The body of a 98-year-old man was found covered in snow on the ground beneath the eaves of a shed on his property in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police said Nobuchika Higuchi, who lived alone, was found by a relative at around 10:30 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Relatives told police they had not been able to contact Higuchi for a few days.

Police said Higuchi was confirmed dead at the scene. There was a ladder leading to the roof of the shed and a shovel. Police believe Higuchi may have been removing snow from the roof and lost his footing.

When his body was found, about 80 centimeters of snow had piled up on the roof of the shed, and about 1.5 to 2 meters of snow on the ground.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that nine people have died and more than 50 injured while doing snow removal work in Fukushima, Niigata, Toyama, Nagano and Fukui prefectures since Feb 4. All were aged from their 60s to their 90s, the agency said.

© Japan Today