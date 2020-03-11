9th anniversary of triple disaster overshadowed by virus

People offers prayers Wednesday at the shore in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, at 2:46 p.m., the exact time the earthquake struck on March 11, 2011.

Japan marked the ninth anniversary Wednesday of the massive earthquake and tsunami in its northeastern region that left more than 15,000 people dead, but health fears over the spread of the new coronavirus caused a number of events to be canceled or scaled down.

A state-sponsored memorial ceremony that had been held every year in Tokyo since 2012 was canceled for the first time. Prime Minister Shinzo delivered an address from his official residence instead.

Abe and other government officials held a memorial ceremony in his office and observed a moment of silence. The prime minister apologized for not holding an official memorial for the anniversary, saying it was a necessary step to contain the spread of the respiratory disease.

People offer prayers for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami at 2:46 p.m. in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara

Many municipalities in the hardest-hit prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi have canceled or postponed their ceremonies but set up altars where people could lay flowers, while others drastically downsized their events.

The tsunami following the quake on March 11, 2011, engulfed the six-reactor Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant and triggered a nuclear disaster.

Fukiko Takahashi, 77, from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, put her hands together as she gazed over the city toward the ocean from Mt Hiyori.

"Many people I knew died. Nine years have passed but it's still painful now," she said.

Residential areas in parts of the city were swept away by the tsunami, and although four public housing facilities stand on the elevated site, much of the land remains empty.

Flapping in the wind in Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, are around 360 yellow handkerchiefs filled with messages of hope for revitalization penned by residents.

"It is a day we must not forget. May this re-etch the memory in people's hearts," said Junichiro Kano, 69, a former teacher who planned the idea.

As concerns over the virus continue to mount, the Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee is also considering scaling down the Japanese leg of the Olympic torch relay, set to begin on March 26 from the J-Village soccer training center, located some 20 kilometers from the nuclear plant.

Futaba, the last town that had been off-limits due to radiation since the nuclear disaster, had its entry ban partially lifted for the first time last week, with the government keen to show off the northeastern region's recovery ahead of its hosting of the torch relay.

"I can finally stand at the start line for reconstruction. I want to brace myself anew," said Futaba town office official Nobuo Moriya, 42.

But with the ban lifted in only some parts of the town, residents will not be allowed to return until spring 2020 onward.

Over 90 percent of residents have not returned to Okuma and Tomioka, two towns which had their evacuation orders, issued after the Fukushima plant spewed a massive amount of radioactive materials, lifted earlier with the progress of decontamination work.

Over 90 percent of public housing in the three prefectures has already been completed, and East Japan Railway Co.'s Joban Line will reopen fully on Saturday for the first time since the triple disaster.

The number of evacuees still living in prefabricated makeshift housing in the three prefectures stood at 740 at the end of January.

While the number of displaced people has dropped from its peak of 470,000, around 48,000 have yet to return to their hometowns since the magnitude 9.0 quake struck the region.

Many have also chosen not to return, with the population of 90 percent of the 42 disaster-hit municipalities declining compared to what they were previously.

A 44-year-old former resident of Okuma, who chose not to return, now lives in temporary housing in Iwaki, after a new home she built around five years ago in the northeastern Japan city was flooded by Typhoon Hagibis last October.

"I'm grateful just to be alive, but I want to go back to my normal life as soon as possible," she said.

As of March 1, the disasters had left 15,899 people dead and 2,529 unaccounted for, mostly in the prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate, and Miyagi, according to the National Police Agency.

Nearly a quarter of those who died of illness or stress linked to the disasters in the three prefectures were people with disabilities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Another survey by Kyodo found that at least 242 residents of public housing in the three prefectures had died alone, revealing the need for developing networks to support elderly residents and prevent them from isolating themselves.

Those aged 65 or older are living alone in about 30 percent of households in the public housing.

Last week the government approved a bill that will extend the life of the Reconstruction Agency, established to oversee rebuilding efforts, until 2031 -- a decade longer than initially planned.

But doubts have been cast on whether Japan can stick to its time frame for dismantling the crippled nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Japan decided in December to delay the removal of spent fuel from the plant's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors by as much as five years to March 2029.

