national

Japan reports 89,643 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 89,643 new coronavirus cases, up 13,379 from Monday. Tokyo reported 9,628 new cases, up 2,091 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 602, up seven from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 223.

2 Comments
Very high number for the New Year holiday weekend.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

223 deaths a day in highly vaccinated fully masked social distance country?

any reasonable explanation?

vaccines seems did not work at all?as many deaths are vaccinated people...

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

