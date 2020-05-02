Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

ANA reprimanded over pilot drinking alcohol before flight

1 Comment
TOKYO

The transport ministry on Friday issued a business improvement order to All Nippon Airways Co after one of its pilots drank alcohol before a flight last November and caused a delay of over 70 minutes.

It is the first time ANA has been slapped with such an order over drinking by crew members, an issue that has also affected other domestic airlines. The order is the ministry's third-most serious type of punishment, behind having a business license revoked and a business suspension.

While such a punishment is usually given in person, Koichi Wada, director general of the ministry's Civil Aviation Bureau notified ANA President Yuji Hirako of the order by telephone to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Employees will work as one to prevent (this kind of incident) from happening again and recover trust," Hirako said in a statement.

Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said, "It is extremely regrettable. I hope (ANA) will take the order seriously and swiftly implement preventive measures thoroughly."

The pilot was found to have been drinking alcohol on Nov 7 before boarding a flight bound for Fukuoka, from Haneda airport in Tokyo. He was replaced by a colleague, which caused a delay of up to 73 minutes to a total of four flights, affecting 2,000 people. The pilot was dismissed the following month.

Also, an ANA co-pilot was fired in February 2019 after alcohol was detected in his system before a Kobe-Haneda flight.

Japan Airlines Co has twice been handed business improvement orders by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. It received the first one in December 2018, after a JAL co-pilot was convicted in Britain for being around 10 times over the country's legal alcohol limit prior to a London-Tokyo flight.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

affected other domestic airlines. 

JAL.... since it's the season to "name and shame" might as well do it here too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

