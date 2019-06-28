Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ANA to start taking online reservations from people with disabilities

TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co will start accepting online ticket reservations from people with disabilities, dropping the requirement that they notify the airline of their assistance needs by phone or email, people close to the matter said Saturday.

Once people in need of special assistance such as wheelchair users have registered requested information with the airline, they will be able to make reservations online from July, they said.

While the registration of such information will still need to be done by phone or email, the airline plans to put the process online by March 2021, they said.

Online reservations will initially start for international flights. ANA will make an additional system upgrade for domestic flight reservations, the sources said.

ANA is investing 5 billion yen ($46 million) to improve accessibility at airports and on planes in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. It has introduced resin-made wheelchairs which do not set off metal detectors and a compact model designed for use on a plane.

